Last week’s three-alarm fire at Irving Street and Eighth Avenue is still creating fallout, as Yancy’s Saloon is still closed, and Progress Hardware has turned to crowdfunding in hopes that the shop can survive.

The three-alarm fire in the Inner Sunset last Tuesday night was so severe, it required 100 firefighters and more than 30 rigs to put out. Fortunately, no one was injured. But it left seven residents displaced, and also spread into the adjacent, locally owned Progress Hardware store.

Now nearly a week later, the SF Standard reports that Progress Hardware is still closed and fighting for its survival. The neighboring Yancy’s Saloon is also still closed because of fire damage.

“We are currently closed,” says a message on the Progress Hardware website. “Dear neighbors we are currently closed until further notice. If you haven't heard there was a fire that damaged several apartment buildings and part of our store on Aug 8th.”

So sad to have our neighborhood hardware store, Progress Hardware be a victim of a nearby fire a few days ado. pic.twitter.com/7bvaZKgevf — Akit (@AgentAkit) August 13, 2023

On a GoFundMe campaign for Progress Hardware, ​​owner Randy Blair says, “The fire quickly engulfed the premises, causing extensive damage to the property, equipment, inventory, and infrastructure. While the flames have been extinguished, the aftermath of this catastrophic event has left my business in ruins.”

According to the SF Standard, neighboring Yancy’s Saloon is closed and has a red tag notice. Firefighters used Yancy’s to access the fire, and the place suffered water and smoke damage.

The cause of Tuesday’s fire is still under investigation.

Image: Wayne L. via Yelp