- Trump and his cronies have been brought up on racketeering charges in Georgia relating to the post-election period in 2020, in a fourth indictment against the former president. Others are implicated as well, including Mark Meadows and Giuliani. [NYT]
- The SFMTA board is voting today on a controversial plan to make the 38 bus lines more efficient on Geary Boulevard. The plan includes the removal of 31 parking spaces, as some slanted parking blocks will be turned into parallel parking. [KRON4]
- Laguna Honda Hospital has applied to readmission into the state's version of Medicaid, called Medi-Cal, which accounts for a large portion of its annual budget. If approved, the nursing home will be on the road to full federal reinstatement, and will eventually again be able to take in new patients. [Chronicle]
- A lawsuit has been filed against Hawaii's version of PG&E, Hawaiian Electric, claiming they kept power lines electrified despite warnings of high winds before last week's fires. [Bay Area News Group]
- There was a small earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.4 on the Calaveras Fault in the East Bay this morning at 7:44 a.m. [KRON4]
- Taylor Swift's shows in Santa Clara County created $33.5 million in economic impact, including over $19 million spent on hotel stays. [KTVU]
- The Chronicle solved a mystery it posed over the weekend after publishing images from a trove of old Kodachrome slides that were found on a Mission District sidewalk — the photographer was James Martin, a schoolteacher and administrator who spent his entire 90-year life in San Francisco, and died in 2019. [Chronicle]
Photo: Christopher Michel/Flickr