An 11-year-old and a 13-year-old girl were found dead from gunshot wounds, along with their 44-year-old father, in what authorities suspect was a murder-suicide in Danville Wednesday afternoon.

A grisly discovery in Danville on Wednesday, as a man and his two school-age daughters were found dead from gunshot wounds inside their home on Larkwood Circle. Authorities have identified the man as the girls’ father, 44-year-old Nemanja Isailovic, and they suspect the three shootings were a murder-suicide.

UPDATE: A man and his 2 daughters were found dead from gunshot wounds in an apparent double murder-suicide in Danville. @DanvilleCAgov @CoCoSheriff investigating. 5,6,7:15,9:15,10:15 p.m. @KTVU pic.twitter.com/bdPNJ2siXE — Henry K. Lee (@henrykleeKTVU) August 10, 2023

The Danville Police Department was called at around 5:20 p.m. Wednesday to do a welfare check on the Larkwood Circle home at the request of Isailovic’s ex-wife, who said she couldn’t get in touch with the family. When officers arrived, they found the father’s SUV still in the driveway, but no one answered the door. The ex-wife arrived at the scene and let the officers into the household.

The 11- and 13-year-old girl were found dead from gunshot wounds, along with the father. Law enforcement suspect it was a murder-suicide. They have not disclosed any possible motive, nor have they released the names of the two girls.

According to KTVU, neighbors say the family had lived at the Larkwood Circle household for five years.

This remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Office Investigation Division at (925) 313-2600 or the dispatch at (925) 646-2441. You can also report tips anonymously at [email protected] or (866) 846-3592.

If you are in crisis, text "BAY" to 741741 for free, 24/7, confidential crisis support from Crisis Text Line. And if you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, you or they should call the San Francisco Suicide Prevention crisis line at 415-781-0500.

If someone you know exhibits warning signs of suicide: do not leave the person alone; remove any firearms, alcohol, drugs or sharp objects that could be used in a suicide attempt; and call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) or take the person to an emergency room or seek help from a medical or mental health professional.

Related: Victim In Oceanview Murder-Suicide Identified as SF Firefighter and Father [SFist]

Image: David von Diemar via Unsplash