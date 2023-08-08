A man was stabbed Monday afternoon in downtown San Francisco, and the victim reportedly suffered life-threatening injuries.

The stabbing happened outside the McDonald's on Market Street near Second around 3:55 p.m. Monday. As KRON4 reports, the assailant fled the scene before police could get there, and no arrests have been made.

The condition of the victim is not known at this time, but the injuries were said to be serious.

The male victim reportedly had at least one stab wound, and a pool of blood was visible outside the McDonald's.

This McDonald's location, closed for renovations during the pandemic, reopened last summer with little to no seating and mostly computer-kiosk ordering — and it's notable for being open daily until 2 a.m.

The incident comes on the heels of a violent few days in which the city saw three homicides in just over 24 hours. There was also a shooting around 11:10 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Hyde and Ellis in the Tenderloin, and though it appears no one was injured, video shows multiple rounds were shot by a single gunman in the busy intersection as people ran for cover.

Anyone with information on Monday's stabbing is asked to call police at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with "SFPD."

Photo: Google Street View