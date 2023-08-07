Three men were killed in San Francisco in a span of just over 24 hours between Thursday night and Friday night, in separate incidents.

The first killing happened Thursday night around 9:43 p.m. on Kelloch Avenue, in Visitacion Valley. A victim, identified by Bay Area News Group as 22-year-old Relondo Bell, called 911 to report that he had been shot.

The SFPD says Bell was located and transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, and he ultimately succumbed to those injuries.

Investigators from the SFPD's Homicide Detail are working the case, and no arrests have been made.

The second homicide occurred later that night, at 12:30 a.m. Friday, when a male victim was found shot near the intersection of Mason and Eddy streets, a block away from the Powell BART station. The SFPD says the victim was a 37-year-old man, and he later died from his injuries at the hospital.

This is the second fatal shooting in the vicinity of Powell BART in two months, after another shooting that occurred just outside the station on June 22.

A third fatal shooting, which SFist reported on on Sunday, occurred Friday night on Quesada Avenue between Fitch and Griffith streets in Bayview/Hunters Point. The area where the shooting occurred around 11:10 p.m. is an industrial park, and all we know so far is that the victim was male.

He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

There was later a fourth shooting in which one person was injured on Latona Street in the Bayview on Saturday.

These three homicides bring SF's count for the year to 35 — and even before this jump, the city's homicide rate has been tracking nearly 20% higher than last year's at this time. As of July 30, 2022, San Francisco had seen 27 homicides.

Anyone with information about any of the above incidents is asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444, or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.” Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images