- Much like this infamous Walgreens incident caught on video in San Francisco two years ago, and much like this recent incident in which a would-be thief was beaten by store clerks in Stockton, 7-11 stores in Oakland are being targeted for brazen thefts involving garbage bags. 7-11 store owners say there have been at least six recent incidents involving groups of men in their 20s grabbing merchandise and dumping it in black garbage bags. [KTVU]
- The city of Antioch is adding reinforcements and barriers to prevent future sideshows at its marina, after a destructive sideshow over the weekend that left one person seriously injured. [NBC Bay Area]
- CNN is now covering the crime surge in Oakland, and the fact that residents are being told to install more security gates and window bars, and to have air horns to use when a robbery is in progress. [CNN]
- A crash was causing severe delays on the westbound San Mateo Bridge Tuesday morning. [KRON4]
- An independent investigation has concluded that a Berkeley police sergeant in charge of a downtown patrol team was not engaging in racial profiling or arrest quotas. [NBC Bay Area]
- Apparently Gavin Newsom and Ron DeSantis will be debating each other at some point this fall, even though they are not running for office against one another. [CalMatters]
- The Port of Oakland is considering changing the name of Oakland International Airport, to make it more recognizable? [KPIX]
- Actor and game show host Wayne Brady has come out as pansexual, which he defines as "bisexual... with an open mind." [CNN]
Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images