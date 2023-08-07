- An Antioch church group that was trapped in Niger last week due to the military coup there has safely returned home. The 11-person group landed back in the Bay Area Sunday morning. [KTVU]
- There was another freeway shooting on I-580 on Sunday afternoon, this time in San Leandro, which left one person injured. [KPIX]
- A serial car thief in San Francisco keeps specifically stealing Volkswagen vans off the street. [Chronicle]
- BART is touting its improved safety and cleanliness after Saturday marked a record-high day for ridership since the pandemic. [NBC Bay Area]
- Senator Dianne Feinstein, who turned 90 in June, has apparently given power of attorney to her 66-year-old daughter amid an ongoing legal fight with the trustees of her late husband's estate. [KPIX]
- After a weekend shutdown for road repairs, I-80 eastbound between Hercules and Crockett has reopened. [Bay City News]
- Ironically, Zoom, the video conferencing company based in San Jose, wants its employees back in the office in-person two days a week. [KTVU]
- A judge in the January 6th case against Trump has been asked to issue a protective order after Trump's Friday post on Truth Social suggesting revenge on anyone who "comes after" him. [Associated Press]
- Global ticket sales for Barbie have topped $1 billion, in a first for a female-directed film. [KPIX]