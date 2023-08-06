One man died after being fatally shot in San Francisco's Bayview District Friday night.

SFPD said that they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds in an industrial park in the neighborhood around 11 p.m. on Friday, as KRON4 reported.

Police say that he was shot on Quesada Avenue between Fitch and Griffith streets, according to ABC7.

He was reportedly taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No other details about the shooting, inlcuding the man’s identity, were released. Police say that an investigation is underway and are asking the public to submit any tips about the shooting.

Officers also responded to another shooting in the Bayview Saturday on Latona Street, as the Chronicle reported, and the victim was hospitalized. The victim's identity has not been reported and is currently in unknown condition.

Feature image of Quesada Avenue between Fitch and Griffith streets via Google Street View.