- An unidentified man was found with a fatal gunshot wound outside the Powell Street BART station shortly after 8:30 p.m. Thursday night, and died after being transported to the hospital. Police say it was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public, but If you have any information, you’re asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at (415) 575-4444, or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.” [KGO]
- Florida governor Ron DeSantis’s Tenderloin campaign video stunt continues to piss off Tenderloin residents and officials. The district’s supervisor Dean Preston tells the Examiner, "Gov. DeSantis's publicity stunt is a pathetic attempt to exploit the real challenges facing our City and the rest of urban America for political gain." [Examiner]
- Two twin basketball players from Oakland, Amen and Ausar Thompson, made history Thursday as the first brothers to both be drafted in the top five of the same NBA Draft. Yes they are actually the Thompson twins, and Amen Thompson was No. 4 pick by the Houston Rockets, then Ausar Thompson was picked at No. 5 by the Detroit Pistons. [KPIX]
- Meanwhile, your Golden State Warriors selected Santa Clara shooting guard Brandin Podziemski with the 19th overall pick. [Hoodline]
- The Supreme Court ruled 5-4 in favor of San Francisco-based Coinbase in a case allowing the company to halt lawsuits from customers and employees while pursuing arbitration. [CNBC]
- Popular Oakland barbecue joint Smokin Woods BBQ is opening a pop-up in the FiDi at 235 California Street, and there’s a possibility it will become permanent. [SF Business Times]
- And in other restaurant news, the East Bay community of Brentwood is getting a new Jollibee, whose grand opening is Sunday. [Bay Area News Group]
