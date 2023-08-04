- Eastbound I-80 in Contra Costa and Solano counties will be shut down for construction between Hercules and Crockett on two weekends: this upcoming one, from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, and again from 9 p.m. Friday, August 18 to 5 a.m. Monday, August 21. Caltrans is warning drivers to expect substantial traffic delays. [Chronicle]
- Lynsi Snyder, the granddaughter of In-N-Out Burger's co-founder Esther Snyder and current president and CEO of the iconic burger company, just announced she’s writing a new book, "The Ins-N-Outs of In-N-Out Burger," chronicling the restaurant's journey. The book, which will be out October 17, will tell some family stories and talk about how the company grew over the past several decades. [KRON4]
- The man who was arrested this week in connection with the June mass shooting at the San Francisco nightclub, the Stratos Night Club, that left three people injured, has been charged with attempted murder. SF District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said that the suspect, Salvador Rodriguez, is pleading not guilty to the charges, which also include possessing a loaded firearm in public and having ammunition as a convicted felon. [KTVU]
- A man died in Visitacion Valley after calling 911 to report his own gunshot wound Thursday night, San Francisco police said. An investigation is underway. [Chronicle]
- A shooting early Friday morning on Interstate 80 in Richmond was possibly due to road rage, the California Highway Patrol said. No injuries were reported, and no arrests have been made yet. [East Bay Times]
- Oakland’s representative Barbara Lee was on KQED Forum today to discuss her run for Dianne Feinstein’s hotly contested Senate seat. She talked through her positions on the environment, the war in Ukraine, and the economy, and reminded us about her famous anti-war legacy.
- Police found two individuals dead inside a San Jose residence during a welfare check on Friday afternoon. [KNTV]
- San Francisco police say they’ve seized around 270 pounds of narcotics so far this year, including a significant amount of fentanyl, around 170 pounds. [KTVU]
