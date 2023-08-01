Someone is now in police custody in connection with the case of a shooting that left three people injured outside Stratos nightclub at the edge of the Balboa Park and Mission Terrace neighborhoods in early June.

The shooting, which happened the same weekend as a mass shooting in the nearby Mission District that injured nine people, occurred on June 10 at the nightclub on the 300 block of Ocean Avenue. Just before midnight, officers responded to a report of gunshots and found three victims wounded at the scene.

The club had been hosting its weekly Sábado de Rumba event that Saturday night.

All three ended up surviving, and the SFPD's Night Investigations Unit took up the case. On Tuesday, the department announced that they had made an arrest in the case.

The suspect is identified as 42-year-old San Francisco resident Salvador Rodriguez. Rodriguez was taken into custody last week, on July 27, on the 400 block of County Center Drive in Redwood City — that's the address of the San Mateo County Sheriff's Department, so it sounds like Rodriguez may have already been in custody for something else?

Rodriguez was then transported to San Francisco County Jail where he is facing one count of attempted murder and two counts of assault with a firearm.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information to share is asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444, or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.” Tipsters can remain anonymous.

An arrest was also made in the June 9 shooting in the Mission District. Alleged gang member and aspiring rapper Javier Campos, 22, was arrested days after the shooing in Santa Cruz County.

Meanwhile, Stratos nightclub is facing a possible suspension of its entertainment permit at an upcoming meeting of the SF Entertainment Commission.

Related: Three Injured In Shooting Outside Balboa Park Nightclub

Photo via Google Street View