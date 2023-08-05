- Even a world-class MMA fighter can't escape Bay Area crime — UFC fighter Song Yadong said that he was robbed at gunpoint and his friend was pistol-whipped at a Vallejo gas station at 2 a.m. Wednesday morning. The thieves apparently took Yadong’s chain, a ring, his wallet, and phone. [KNTV]
- The city of San Francisco came down on the notorious X sign that Elon Musk tried to install on the roof of the social media company’s Market Street headquarters with a $4,447 fine. But Musk didn’t even pay it — the company's landlord did. [Chronicle]
- Gwendolyn Westbrook, the CEO at the helm of a beleaguered Bayview nonprofit addressing homelessness, has found herself ousted from her position. The United Council of Human Services (UCHS), under Westbrook's stewardship, faced a November audit that painted a damning picture of financial mismanagement and improper use of shelter space. [Chronicle]
- A pesky leak that started Thursday at the new Chinatown-Rose Pak subway station, which finally opened last year after a prolonged four-year delay and some hefty cost overruns, will take six months to permanently fix. Repairs could mean service issues and even a temporary closure of the station, according to the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency. Uh oh. [Standard]
- In other transit news, a Caltrain struck and killed a person on the tracks between the 22nd Street and Bayshore stations on Friday night. That marks the seventh Caltrain fatality this year. [KTVU]
- And BART has seen more suspected overdose deaths within its domain this year (20 fatalities) than the total for all of last year. [KPIX]
- The two people who were discovered dead within a San Jose residence on Friday afternoon during a welfare check were apparently a grandmother and a 6 year-old grandchild, and police suspect a double homicide. [KPIX]
- As NFL preseason gets underway, SF Giants star quarterback Brock Purdy says he feels good after elbow surgery, after he suffered a ligament tear in his throwing elbow during the NFC title game against Philadelphia. [KPIX]
- The beloved Pineapple King Bakery in San Francisco is opening a second Bay Area outpost in the East Bay — over in Fremont in mid-September. [SFGATE]
