- This year’s return of red tide toxic algae blooms is expected to be much less deadly for fish in the San Francisco Bay than was last year. The SF Bay Regional Water Quality Control Board says they have not observed much harm to marine life, though they still advise you to not allow dogs or pets to swim in any water with the reddish-brown appearance. [KPIX]
- The Valencia Street center bike lane pilot project officially started Tuesday, though the construction is not yet complete. And notably, the SF Bicycle Coalition seems to be backing off their previous support for the center-lane experiment, saying the “haphazard rollout that has only deepened distrust between the biking community” and the SFMTA. [Mission Local]
I’m a proud SF cyclist. Always will be.— Alex Danilowicz (@alexdanilo99) June 23, 2023
But this new diagonal bike lane on 23rd & Valencia is a failure and dangerous.
I was recording because I have a genuine question for @sfmta: what do you expect to happen when the light turns green? pic.twitter.com/ufHfTZEIJa
- Santa Clara is of course charging their meaningless fines for Taylor Swift’s concerts going past the 11 p.m. curfew, but Taylor Swift herself will not be fined. Instead, fireworks company Pyrotek will get a $2,000 fine for setting off fireworks after 11 p.m., and the 49ers may be fined $750 to $2,100 for allowing the show to go late. That doesn’t seem like much of a deterrent! [Bay Area News Group]
- A new Chronicle op-ed suggests that San Francisco’s onerous permit processes and strict building codes may be to blame for low-level city employees like Bernard Curran taking bribes, as permits take years to get, as opposed to just weeks in some other cities. [Chronicle]
- Redwood City mother Yesenia Lopez Hernandez was fatally stabbed Sunday morning, allegedly by her boyfriend, and the San Mateo County DA says the suspect was in a rage because Hernandez vowed to leave Redwood City and take their five-year-old son with her. [KTVU]
- A roughly 30-acre brush fire is burning in East San Jose near Clayton Road. [KPIX]
- HGTV’s Flip or Flop star Tarek El Moussa is trying to “flip” a 138-unit rent-controlled apartment building in North Hollywood using Ellis Act evictions, and some of the residents he’s trying to boot have been there nearly 50 years. [KRON4]
Image: Joe Kukura, SFist