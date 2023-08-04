- The trial of a former San Jose State athletic trainer accused of inappropriately groping female athletes during treatment sessions ended in a mistrial Thursday. One holdout juror insisted the prosecution had not proven their case and said she was being bullied by other jurors. [Mercury News]
- 43-year-old Antoyne Bullock has been charged in federal court in a May 25 road-rage shooting incident on I-580 in Oakland. Bullock is accused of shooting at a Dodge traveling near him, which caused the vehicle to crash into his vehicle. [East Bay Times]
- A thief attempting to steal a trash can's worth of cigarettes from a 7-11 in Stockton was pretty badly beaten by two store workers and it was caught on camera. [KTVU]
- 911 response times in San Francisco to violent crimes, have risen by around two minutes, on average, in the last seven years — for a total of nine minutes — while property crimes can take over a half hour to get a response. [Chronicle]
- Rev. Yul Dorn, the pastor of Emmanuel Church of God in Christ in San Francisco who says he was once homeless himself, says his patience is being tested as a homeless encampment has been encroaching on church property. [KPIX]
- An LA-based firm has just bought a mostly empty shopping center at Fisherman's Wharf for a discount, but it does have one busy tenant: In-N-Out. [SF Business Times]
- Developer Boston Properties has paused construction on a 1.1 million-square-foot office complex in downtown San Jose, citing market conditions. [Mercury News]
- Delta Airlines had a couple of scary incidents this week, including a tire that blew and caught fire in a hard landing in Atlanta, leading to an evacuation of the plane on the tarmac. [CBS News]
Photo: Mattia Bericchia