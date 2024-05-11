- Governor Gavin Newsom announced California's $288 billion budget for 2024-25, revealing a $27.6 billion deficit. However, he proposed balancing it without new taxes or major cuts by tapping into rainy-day reserves, delaying state programs, leaving vacancies in 10,000 state jobs, and reducing spending on various initiatives. [Mercury News]
- Federal prosecutors are urging a judge to sentence David Depape, the attacker of former House Nancy Pelosi’s husband, to 40 years. DePape was unanimously convicted last November on federal charges of attempted kidnapping of a federal official and assaulting a family member of a federal official. [Chronicle]
- President Biden is back in the Bay Area for a series of campaign events this weekend — his fifth visit to the area in the past year — with wealthy tech execs-slash-donors. He’s been met with Pro-Palestinian protests outside of both events he’s been to so far. [KGO]
- Police are investigating the deaths of two women discovered inside their shared home in San Lorenzo on May 4th. Police found them during a wellness check at their residence, both women were shot to death. [KTVU]
- A fire in West Oakland damaged a church and destroyed a nearby vacant home on Friday night. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire, which they believe originated at the house next to the church. [KPIX]
- Photographers snapped pics of the Northern Lights Friday night, which were visible up at Lake Berryessa and in the Central Valley. [Chronicle]
