A shooting Friday night at a block party in the Mission District near 24th Street and Treat Avenue left nine people injured.

SFPD officials say that the shooting, which took place around 9 p.m., was a “targeted and isolated” incident.

The victims were transported to local hospitals, and all are expected to survive, according to authorities. Among the wounded were seven men, ranging in age from 22 to 35, and a 19-year-old woman, according to Deputy Chief Raj Vaswani. The gender and age of the ninth victim have not yet been disclosed.

⚠️ UPDATE ⚠️



We can confirm there are 9 shooting victims - all are expected to survive their injuries. At this time, the incident appears to be targeted and isolated. There is no known threat to the public at this time. — San Francisco Police (@SFPD) June 10, 2023

One of the victims underwent surgery Friday night, KPIX reported.

Police spokesperson Eve Laokwansathitaya said Friday night that no arrests had been made yet, per the Chronicle. She also reportedly didn’t confirm whether there were multiple shooters, or if the shooting came from a car drive-by.

According to the Chronicle, the block party was a celebration of local store Dying Breed’s sixth anniversary, located in the space it shares with Mission Skateboards.

Image via Tony Webster, CC BY-SA 4.0/Wikimedia Commons.