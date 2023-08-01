- The 32-year-old Sacramento woman seen naked near the Bay Bridge toll plaza randomly shooting at cars last week has been charged by the SF DA. The woman’s name is Sequoia Dunkinsell, and she was charged with shooting at an occupied vehicle, making criminal threats, assault with a semi-automatic firearm (three counts), negligent discharge of a firearm, brandishing a firearm (four counts), possession of a loaded firearm, and reckless driving. [NBC Bay Area]
- Vallejo native E-40 is getting a street named after him in that city, as the mile-long stretch of Magazine Street between Laurel and Old Glen Cove Road will be renamed "E-40 Way." This follows similar East Bay Street renamings for Tupac Shakur and Too $hort. [KGO]
- District 6 supervisor Matt Dorsey went on Chris Cuomo’s weird News Nation show to talk about fentanyl. Cuomo is making hay out of the fact that he invited more than 50 mayors to this fentanyl town hall of his (including London Breed) and most of them declined, but conveniently ignored that most reasonable people would not currently touch Chris Cuomo with a ten-foot pole because of his sexual misconduct scandal. [Chronicle]
- Hoodline popped into the month-old Castro Italian restaurant Pasta Panino, and found most entrees reasonably priced between $10–$20. [Hoodline]
- Chop Bar in Oakland has permanently closed after 14 years, and the place has apparently been closed for nearly a month. [Berkeleyside]
- A suspect was arrested in a seven-month spree of home burglaries in Palo Alto, and police believe there are still a few other suspects out there who are involved with the same cases. [KPIX]
- A bear walked up to a house in Half Moon Bay and managed to open the screen door, but the bear did not go into the house. [NBC Bay Area]
Image: @E40 via Twitter