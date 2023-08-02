- Dr. Sara Cody, the public health officer for Santa Clara County, says that she and her staff are fully masking again indoors as COVID cases are on the rise. "We may be the last maskers, but that’s what we do," she says. "I’d highly recommend people going to indoor gatherings with a lot of people mask. The chances you’d be exposed are very high.” [Mercury News]
- A suspect has been arrested for allegedly shoving an 81-year-old woman to the ground on Franklin Street in SF last week, causing her to hit her head in a lane of traffic. 21-year-old Curtis Dubbels has been taken into custody on suspicion of attempted murder. [KRON4]
- The Alameda County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday voted to reduce the amount of jail time facing anyone arrested for being a spectator at a sideshow. The ordinance, which passed last month, called for six months in jail for being within 200 feet of a sideshow, but the supervisors voted to amend the law to make it three months. [Bay City News]
- A person was killed Tuesday in a four-vehicle pileup on state route 116 in Sonoma, east of Petaluma at Stage Gulch Road. [KPIX]
- A new report finds that San Mateo County's agriculture industry shrank by 6% between 2021 and 2022 due to the drought. [KRON4]
- The former Manresa space in Los Gatos, vacant now for seven months, looks like it has a taker, but there's no word yet on who's taken it. [Mercury News]
- The Mega Millions jackpot has now risen to $1.25 billion after there was no winner in last night's drawing. [Associated Press]
- Now Lizzo is being sued for sexual harassment by former dancers. [Associated Press]
Photo: Parham Baghestani