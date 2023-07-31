Dad rock fans rejoice! 59-year-old ABC 7 news anchor Dan Ashley, who does indeed moonlight as a rock’n’roll singer, has just had his band added to the Saturday lineup for Outside Lands.

It’s sort of a open secret that KGO evening news anchor of the last 28 years Dan Ashley has a rock band on the side. The band simply goes by the name Dan Ashley, and they’ll be a little less of an open secret once they play San Francisco's biggest music festival of the summer. KGO reported Friday that Dan Ashley’s band is scheduled to play Outside Lands, and the Outside Lands website now confirms that Dan Ashley is on the lineup for early Saturday.

A familiar face to ABC7 viewers will be gracing the stage of Outside Lands in August - longtime anchor Dan Ashley! https://t.co/Q2ybkeIDYU — ABC7 News (@abc7newsbayarea) July 28, 2023

According to KGO, “Dan and his band are slated to perform on Saturday, Aug. 12 in the early afternoon.” A specific set time is not detailed on the Outside Lands website, nor does it initiate at which stage Ashley and company will be performing.

But yes, Dan Ashley is a legit musician. He and his band opened for Joan Jett and the Blackhearts in April at a benefit for Ashley’s charity Rock the CASA, which benefits Big Brothers Big Sisters and the Boys & Girls Club. Ashley’s band is also playing the San Mateo’s Rock the Block outdoor concert series on Thursday, September 1 at the Hillsdale Shopping Center.

And Ashley is backed up by an 11-piece band, some of whom have played with the likes of Eddie Money, Starship, Boz Scaggs, and Huey Lewis. And as you can see from these embedded Youtube videos, that gives you a sense of Dan Ashley’s genre of music.

But if Dan Ashley is the one thing that would get you to buy Outside Lands tickets, we’re afraid you’re out of luck. Single-day tickets for Saturday’s Outside Lands are already sold out, and three-day passes are sold out too. The only remaining Outside Lands ticket options are single-day tickets on Sunday, which features Odesza, the 1975, and Megan Thee Stallion.

Outside Lands 2023 is in two weeks, from August 11-13.

Image via Outside Lands