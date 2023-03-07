Outside Lands is celebrating 15 years in Golden Gate Park this summer, and after selling out those Eager Beaver tickets in an hour last week, the regular on-sale begins tomorrow, March 8.
The lineup has dropped for the Outside Lands music festival, which this year happens August 11, 12, and 13 in Golden Gate Park. The three main headliners of each day appear to be Kendrick Lamar, Odesza, and Foo Fighters, with the secondary headliner list including Lana Del Rey, Janelle Monae, Zedd, Megan Thee Stallion, The 1975, Fisher, and Maggie Rogers. AND, drag queen superstar country singer Trixie Mattel is in the mix too, along with her friend and new (masked) gay icon Orville Peck — we can foresee each joining the other for duets during their sets. See the full lineup below.
Other notables on the docket include Interpol, Lil Yachty, Father John Misty, Willow, and Orville Peck. And the nightclubby SOMA Tent will be back again with a DJ lineup that includes Kim Ann Foxman, Âme b2b Trikk, WhoMadeWho, and
BLOND:ISH.
The organizers do note, since it is still early March, that the lineup is subject to change.
As we noted last week, this year's ticket options include a GA+ (general admission plus) tier, which offers a new set of amenities including nicer bathrooms for people who don't want to splurge on VIP tickets. Three-day tickets go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m. PT with GA tickets priced at $499, and GA+ at $674. VIP three-dayers are $1,029.
Outside Lands 2023 Lineup
*lineup subject to change
Kendrick Lamar
Foo Fighters
ODESZA
Lana Del Rey
The 1975
Megan Thee Stallion
Zedd
Janelle Monáe
Maggie Rogers
FISHER
Lil Yachty
Noah Kahan
Cigarettes After Sex
J.I.D
Interpol
WILLOW
Father John Misty
Tobe Nwigwe
Orville Peck
aespa
Beabadoobee
L'Impératrice
Cuco
Nora En Pure
Poolside
Alvvays
NIKI
Alex G
Soccer Mommy
Diesel (Shaquille O’Neal)
Monolink
Raveena
Trixie Mattel
Mariah the Scientist
ISOxo
Holly Humberstone
Lovejoy
Becky Hill
Joy Oladokun
Jessie Murph
Inhaler
Crumb
DOPE LEMON
Gabriels
Ethel Cain
Zack Fox
Cobra Man
Samia
TOPS
Orion Sun
The Jungle Giants
Mild Minds
Yaya Bey
Nation of Language
Donny Benét
Evan Giia
Manila Grey
Nanna
The Dip
Eddie Zuko
Wild Child
No Vacation
Pretty Sick
Grace Ives
Westend
midwxst
Wednesday
UPSAHL
Izzy Heltai
Fake Fruit
Venus & The Flytraps
SOMA TENT:
Âme b2b Trikk
BLOND:ISH
Claptone
Coco & Breezy
Daniel Avery
Denis Sulta
Disco Lines
EREZ
Justin Jay
Kim Ann Foxman
Loverground
MISS DRE
Nala
Red Axes
Sama’ Abdulhadi
Tinlicker
VNSSA
WhoMadeWho
Photo: Daniel Bromfield/SFist