Outside Lands is celebrating 15 years in Golden Gate Park this summer, and after selling out those Eager Beaver tickets in an hour last week, the regular on-sale begins tomorrow, March 8.

The lineup has dropped for the Outside Lands music festival, which this year happens August 11, 12, and 13 in Golden Gate Park. The three main headliners of each day appear to be Kendrick Lamar, Odesza, and Foo Fighters, with the secondary headliner list including Lana Del Rey, Janelle Monae, Zedd, Megan Thee Stallion, The 1975, Fisher, and Maggie Rogers. AND, drag queen superstar country singer Trixie Mattel is in the mix too, along with her friend and new (masked) gay icon Orville Peck — we can foresee each joining the other for duets during their sets. See the full lineup below.

Other notables on the docket include Interpol, Lil Yachty, Father John Misty, Willow, and Orville Peck. And the nightclubby SOMA Tent will be back again with a DJ lineup that includes Kim Ann Foxman, Âme b2b Trikk, WhoMadeWho, and

BLOND:ISH.

The organizers do note, since it is still early March, that the lineup is subject to change.

As we noted last week, this year's ticket options include a GA+ (general admission plus) tier, which offers a new set of amenities including nicer bathrooms for people who don't want to splurge on VIP tickets. Three-day tickets go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m. PT with GA tickets priced at $499, and GA+ at $674. VIP three-dayers are $1,029.

Outside Lands 2023 Lineup

*lineup subject to change

Kendrick Lamar

Foo Fighters

ODESZA

Lana Del Rey

The 1975

Megan Thee Stallion

Zedd

Janelle Monáe

Maggie Rogers

FISHER

Lil Yachty

Noah Kahan

Cigarettes After Sex

J.I.D

Interpol

WILLOW

Father John Misty

Tobe Nwigwe

Orville Peck

aespa

Beabadoobee

L'Impératrice

Cuco

Nora En Pure

Poolside

Alvvays

NIKI

Alex G

Soccer Mommy

Diesel (Shaquille O’Neal)

Monolink

Raveena

Trixie Mattel

Mariah the Scientist

ISOxo

Holly Humberstone

Lovejoy

Becky Hill

Joy Oladokun

Jessie Murph

Inhaler

Crumb

DOPE LEMON

Gabriels

Ethel Cain

Zack Fox

Cobra Man

Samia

TOPS

Orion Sun

The Jungle Giants

Mild Minds

Yaya Bey

Nation of Language

Donny Benét

Evan Giia

Manila Grey

Nanna

The Dip

Eddie Zuko

Wild Child

No Vacation

Pretty Sick

Grace Ives

Westend

midwxst

Wednesday

UPSAHL

Izzy Heltai

Fake Fruit

Venus & The Flytraps

SOMA TENT:

Âme b2b Trikk

BLOND:ISH

Claptone

Coco & Breezy

Daniel Avery

Denis Sulta

Disco Lines

EREZ

Justin Jay

Kim Ann Foxman

Loverground

MISS DRE

Nala

Red Axes

Sama’ Abdulhadi

Tinlicker

VNSSA

WhoMadeWho

Photo: Daniel Bromfield/SFist