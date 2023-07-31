It appears that actor Angus Cloud, who played Fezco on two seasons of the HBO series Euphoria, has taken his own life at age 25, and he was found dead in his family's home in Oakland.

The family put out a statement about the death, as TMZ reports, and they imply that it came as a result of Cloud's grief over the recent passing of this father.

"It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways," the statement reads. "Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence."

The family adds, "We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss."

Cloud was an up-and-coming star who brought great sensitivity and humanity to the role of the drug dealer Fez, who on the one hand helped enable the addictive behavior of the main character Ru (Zendaya), but who also tried his best to look out for her.

Cloud also made appearances on the show The Perfect Women, in the 2021 film North Hollywood, and in 2023's The Line starring John Malkovich and Alex Wolff.

According to his Wikipedia page, Cloud was a classmate of Zendaya's at Oakland School for the Arts, and both actors grew up in Oakland. While much of his family lived in Ireland, he was born in 1998 in Oakland and grew up with three siblings there.

If someone you know exhibits warning signs of suicide: do not leave the person alone; remove any firearms, alcohol, drugs or sharp objects that could be used in a suicide attempt; and call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255) or take the person to an emergency room or seek help from a medical or mental health professional.

Top image: Angus Cloud attends the GQ Dinner at the Red Sea International Film Festival on December 07, 2022 in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for The Red Sea International Film Festival)