If you’re a fan of chocolate, be aware that there is 40,000 pounds of chocolate just sitting there melting in the sun on the side of Interstate 80, some 50 miles north of Sacramento. But that chocolate has been charred in a fire, and you cannot access it as emergency crews respond to the aftermath of a semi-trailer truck carrying 40,000 pounds of chocolate catching on fire early Monday morning, according to KCRA.

“CAL FIRE/ Placer County Fire Department Firefighters responded to a commercial vehicle fire on Interstate 80 and Highway 174 just before 4:30 this morning,” the CAL FIRE Nevada Yuba Placer Unit says in a Facebook post. “The semi was hauling 40 thousand pounds of chocolate. Firefighters held the fire to the trailer with no [extension] to the wild land.”



KCRA was at the site for the above video, and you can see the 40,000 pounds sitting in the sun. “There’s no telling yet exactly what they’re going to do with all this chocolate,” KCRA’s Melanie Wingo reports. “That remains to be seen.”

That station adds that the truck was traveling westbound on I-80 when its brakes caught fire. The driver was able to detach the trailer from the truck, and the thousands of pounds of chocolate were removed and are still sitting by the side of I-80.

There is one lane of westbound traffic moving on the interstate. KPIX reports that one lane of interstate remains closed, though it is expected to reopen by 3 p.m. Monday afternoon.

Thankfully, according to KRON4, there were no injuries in this blazing chocolate truck disaster.

Image: CAL FIRE NEU via Facebook