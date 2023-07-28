Former DA Chesa Boudin probably would have been crucified for this, but DA Brooke Jenkins has dropped all charges and released the two suspects in last Saturday’s alleged carjacking gone wrong that resulted in the car flying off the Sanchez Street stairway hill.

The most bizarre San Francisco crime story of the week has been last Saturday night’s car careening off the 50-foot Sanchez Street stairway hill in the Castro District, with a reported five occupants of the car fleeing the scene. There were initial rumors that the Lincoln had been carjacked, which seemed to be confirmed by reports of a similar model car being carjacked just minutes before at 19th and Dolores streets. And come Wednesday of this week, the whole matter seemed on its way to being tied up like a bow with the arrest of two suspects, 36-year-old Kevin Nelson and 31-year-old Jennifer Bonham (though there were reportedly five suspects in the vehicle).

JUST IN: The San Francisco District Attorney’s Office said Friday that two suspects arrested for allegedly stealing a car and driving it over a set of steps in the Castro District last weekend would not face charges. https://t.co/f2VTvf2C2a — San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) July 28, 2023

That bow has come untied. The Chronicle reported Friday afternoon that DA Brooke Jenkins has dropped the charges and released both suspects. The Chron also confirmed that both Nelson and Bonham are no longer in custody as of Friday afternoon.

“The charges against Ms. Bonham and Mr. Nelson have been discharged at this time pending further investigation and witness availability,” Jenkins’s office said in a statement.

These charges can technically be refiled in the future.

The DA has dropped carjacking charges—for now—against two people accused in the dramatic Starsky and Hutch-like crash over the Sanchez stairs last weekend.



The allegedly stolen white Lincoln was filmed plummeting & crashing into the street below.https://t.co/Yaz9xf39pd — Mission Local (@MLNow) July 28, 2023

But this is particularly puzzling, because as Mission Local reports, there is allegedly video of the pair leaving the car once it landed on its roof. That site also reports witnesses captured audio of one of the suspects saying “Come on, Kevin. I’m sorry, I love you, come on,” and “Kevin please, I’m sorry everybody. Kevin, come on, we’ve gotta go.”

Nelson, who was visibly bloodied in the crash, reportedly sought treatment at a local hospital, as the Chronicle reports.

Moreover, the SF Standard adds that Bonham “was banned from contacting Nelson as a condition of her release” on parole from a prior offense on March 2. Since the two were arrested together on Wednesday, that would seem to merit at least some kind of charge, if not custody for a parole violation?

It seems like these two were known to law enforcement, as they say.

So, sigh, here we go again: If you have any information on this incident, you’re asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444, or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.” Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Screenshot: Julia Brown via Youtube