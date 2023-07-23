A car, possibly stolen, took a leap off the stairway at Sanchez and 19th streets in the Castro on Saturday, landing on its roof — and miraculously it appears no one was seriously hurt.

The incident was posted to YouTube on Saturday via a Nest cam video taken from across the street on 19th — and this occurred just a block away from Dolores Park. The crash happens at the 1:27 mark.

One good Samaritan can be seen running up to the car to open its doors and help the occupants after the crash.

As the poster of the video writes, "Amazing that all seem to walk away. Miraculously no bystanders were hit."

In the audio of the video, you can hear someone saying, "I'm sorry, I'm so sorry," and "I've got to go."

An SFist tipster suggests that the car was likely stolen though we have yet to be able to confirm any details with the SFPD. It appears all the occupants fled the scene before the police or an ambulance could arrive, and sirens can be heard toward the end of the video.

Anyone who witnessed the crash who did not speak to police can call the SFPD tip line anonymously at 415-575-4444.

This is a developing story.