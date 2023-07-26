It's been just four days, and the SFPD has made two arrests in that carjacking and subsequent spectacular, coocoo-crazy car crash over the Sanchez Street steps in the Castro.

The crash happened Saturday around 7:18 and video quickly spread of the movie-style somersault over the stairs at 19th and Sanchez — and the subsequent chaos in which bystanders came to the rescue and the occupants of the car all got out and ran away.

We learned further details on Monday including the alleged presence of a gun at the scene, and the fact that a carjacking victim had been assaulted and robbed of his car just a couple blocks away at 19th and Dolores streets. And the SFPD now confirms that this victim was sitting in his car at the corner of Dolores Park when he was "approached by unknown suspects who carjacked his vehicle." The victim was also injured — possibly in a pistol-whipping.

Early reports suggested there were four or five people in the car when it crashed a few blocks away, but the SFPD Robbery Detail quickly identified two suspects, they say. They've been identified as 36-year-old Kevin Nelson of San Francisco and 31-year-old Jennifer Bonham of San Francisco.

Nelson and Bonham may live together (?), and they were arrested in the same location Tuesday at approximately 5:54 p.m., on the 1400 block of Pine Street on Nob Hill, according to police.

Bother were booked on suspicion of carjacking, receiving a stolen vehicle, and conspiracy — and Bonham was apparently the driver, and she was booked on suspicion of reckless driving as well.

This remains an open investigation and anyone with information is encouraged to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444, or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.” Tipsters can remain anonymous.

