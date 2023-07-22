A man was fatally shot in San Francisco's Tenderloin neighborhood, at the intersection of Golden Gate Avenue and Hyde Street, on Friday night, and the suspect is still at large.

Police responded to the scene around 6:10 p.m. and found a male victim with a gunshot wound, per the Chronicle. Officers reportedly attempted life-saving measures, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses reported that an unknown person fled the area after the shooting, according to police. No other information on the victim’s identity or details about the incident were publicly available.

According to SF Standard, the scene outside the University of San Francisco Law Library was blocked off by crime scene tape.

As the Standard reported, the homicide marks the Tenderloin's fourth to date of 2023. By this time last year, there were six homicides in the neighborhood, indicating a slight decrease in violent crime.

The shooting is under active investigation, and police are seeking information from the public.

Image via Tony Webster, CC BY-SA 4.0/Wikimedia Commons.