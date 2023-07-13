- The Bay Area Air Quality Management District issued the second Spare the Air alert of 2023 for Friday, when temperatures in parts of the Bay Area may reach well over 90 degrees. The alert is for an expected combination of heat and vehicle exhaust, and authorities are pleading for people to carpool or drive less on Friday. [NBC Bay Area]
- As seen above, a harbor seal pup got “severely entangled” in fishing line and netting debris at Fort Mason’s Gashouse Cove Marina, but was successfully rescued by the SF Fire Department and Marine Mammal Center. The incident happened Sunday night, and the pup is recovering at the Marine Mammal Center from a fishing hook removed that punctured his lower lip. [SFGate]
- A new Peacock documentary called The Myth of the Zodiac Killer proposes that maybe there was no Zodiac Killer. In the case that killed five people in the late 1960s and early 1970s, and no killer was ever found, this two-part doc argues that it was multiple different killers, and maybe “drug-dealing bikers.” [Chronicle]
- After the Temecula School District banned a book about Harvey Milk, Governor Gavin Newsom said the state would buy copies of the book for the district, and even threatened he might fine the school board “for their incompetence." [KABC]
- Oakland’s eviction moratorium expires on Saturday, and renters, owners, and the city itself are prepared for mayhem. [Hoodline]
- Buster Keaton fans rejoice! The SF Silent Film Festival runs through Sunday at the Castro Theatre, with Keaton’s Three Ages playing Friday, Japanese crime thriller Walk Cheerfully playing Saturday night, and Erich von Stroheim’s epic showgirl drama The Merry Widow closing it out Sunday night. [SilentFilm.org]
Image: Marine Mammal Center