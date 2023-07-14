- There was a 10-vehicle collision on I-880 this morning in Oakland with an unknown number of injuries. The crash at 3:42 a.m. occurred just north of the 66th Avenue off-ramp, where an earlier, fatal collision had just occurred. [KPIX / KTVU]
- The pandemic eviction moratorium in Oakland officially sunsets on Saturday. Any unpaid rent by a tenant between March 9, 2020, and July 14, 2023 can not count toward an eviction, but now tenants have to pay up or face eviction in the coming months. [KRON4]
- The Biden Administration announced the discharge of all student loan debt for 804,000 borrowers who have been on income-driven repayment plans for 20 to 25 years. People are being informed Friday by their loan servicers if their debts qualify. [ABC News]
- The lasers on Coit Tower, shooting up into the night sky, turn on tonight. This is part of Illuminate the Arts' 'Summer of Awe,' which had a very fogged-in display at Sutro Tower the other week. [Bay City News]
- San Mateo police say that a 17-year-old they arrested recently following a DUI crash into a street sign struck an officer and attempted to bite another officer during the course of their arrest. [KRON4]
- The city of Berkeley is leasing a 23-room Super 8 motel to use as transitional housing for encampment dwellers who are being cleared from a site in Northwest Berkeley. [Berkeleyside]
- A survey finds that the cheapest hotel rooms in California this summer are in San Francisco. [Chronicle]
- Duran Duran just announced a small benefit concert at the Guild Theater in Menlo Park on August 19 to benefit the Cancer Awareness Trust. [Chronicle]
Photo: Ion Spilov