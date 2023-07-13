Have you seen this thing going up when you're crossing the bridge? The first-ever highrise building on Treasure Island, the 250-unit apartment tower dubbed Tidal House, just "topped off" Wednesday with a final steel beam hoisted into place on the top, 22nd story of the structure.

The largest of the buildings currently under construction on Treasure Island, Tidal House, was nothing but concrete piles in the ground 12 months ago, as the Chronicle reports. And to date it has required 2,167 cement-truck loads, and 70 million pounds of reinforcing steel, "equivalent to three Eiffel Towers."

"A year ago we were out here, and it was nothing but dust,” says Linsey Perlov, a project manager with developer Wilson Meany, speaking to the Chronicle. "There were no roads when we started driving piles."

Let's hope the engineering is sound! We know that Treasure Island is all landfill, and things didn't go so well for Millennium Tower when they built on fill. But this 2011 Chronicle piece suggested that preparations for highrise development on the island included some complicated steps to stabilize the ground ahead of construction.

Last July 12, the first piles were driven for the 250-apartment rental building that is the tallest of the four residential structures currently under construction on Treasure Island, where about 1,000 units are either being built or recently completed. https://t.co/i326zNoBz2 — San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) July 13, 2023

The units will be a mix of 31 studios, 93 one-bedrooms, and a mix of live-work and ground-floor townhouse units. At ground level there will be a small corner café, a lobby and leasing office, and a central courtyard. And on the seventh-story podium there will be a landscaped roof deck, rendered below.

Rendering by Hayes Davidson

According to the designers of the tower, David Baker Architects, the folded façade of the tower "maximizes views of the city’s iconic Bay Bridge and Golden Gate Bridge—as well as the San Francisco skyline."

"We are building a new neighborhood in San Francisco and contributing to a famous skyline. I can’t wait to see this project in a movie — maybe see Tom Cruise jumping off of it," says David Baker Architects Principal Pedram Farashbandi, speaking to the Chronicle. He adds that he nearly got into an accident on the Bay Bridge trying to get a good look at it.

In addition to Tidal House, also under construction are the 138-unit Star View Court, an affordable project; the 178-unit Hawkins apartment complex; and the 148-unit Portico, a condo development. The 105-unit Maceo May apartment complex for veterans has already opened for move-ins. In total, there may be as many as 8,000 units on the island once all the construction is done, but we are still in early phases.

And there could ultimately be several even taller buildings on Treasure Island, as the master plan shows — but for the time being, Tidal House will be the tallest.

Tidal House at center. Rendering: Treasure Island Community Development

Meanwhile, master developer Wilson Meany and private-equity real estate firm Stockbridge Capital Group have sued real estate VC firm Kenwood Investments, and there's a countersuit, so it's unclear how that may impact any or all of these projects.