Madonna's "Celebration Tour" appears to be on hold, with the North American leg likely pushing into next year at this point, as she recovers from a major health issue that landed her in intensive care last month. That also means her appearances at the Chase Center have been postponed.

The mighty Madonna was in rehearsals for her greatest-hits tour late last month when she suffered some kind of bacterial infection, and she was found unresponsive June 24 in her Manhattan apartment. After reportedly being intubated in the ICU, she was soon released from the hospital, but it sounds as though her full recovery will go slowly.

In a post to social media Monday, Madonna says that her first thought upon waking up in the hospital was her children, but her "second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour."

"I hate to disappoint anyone," she writes.

"My focus now is my health and getting stronger and I can assure you, I’ll be back with you as soon as I can!" Madonna says, adding that the "current plan is to reschedule the North American leg of the tour, and to begin [the tour] in October in Europe."

The Chase Center website now has "Postponed" next to the originally scheduled shows on October 4 and 5. A third date of the "Celebration Tour" that was added on January 15 is not listed as postponed, and tickets are still available.

The tour, first announced in January, was originally scheduled to kick off in Vancouver later this week, with the European leg starting October 14 with four shows at London's O2 Arena — and concluding with two more shows back in London in early December.

With the update, Madonna also posted a photo of herself looking healthy.



Previously: Madonna Tour On Hold As Singer Recovers From Serious Health Scare