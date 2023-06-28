Madonna's much-hyped Celebration Tour, which was set to kick off in two weeks in Vancouver, is on indefinite pause after she reportedly suffered a serious bacterial infection and was found unresponsive in her New York City home over the weekend.

The news just broke Wednesday afternoon that Madonna is in the hospital recovering from a serious health issue — and Page Six reports that she was discovered in her Manhattan apartment on Saturday, unresponsive, and was taken to a hospital and intubated. She is now breathing on her own and is reportedly recovering, but this sounds very serious.

Madonna's daughter Lourdes has reportedly been by her side through this health crisis.

Madonna's longtime manager Guy Oseary shared the news on Instagram today, saying that she "developed a serious bacterial infection" that led to a "several day stay in the ICU." She is now out of the ICU Oseary says, and "Her health is improving, however, she is still under medical care."

"A full recovery is expected," Oseary adds. "At this time we will need to pause all commitments, which includes the tour."

In January, the 64-year-old singer announced, with great fanfare, that she was headed out on tour this year, finally giving fans what they wanted in the way of a greatest-hits tour that isn't focused on her one of her new — and increasingly lackluster — albums. The tour was set to begin on July 15 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC, and come for two nights at the Chase Center in San Francisco October 4 and 5.

Madonna posted a series of photos to Instagram on June 20 from rehearsals for the tour, with the caption "The Calm Before the Storm."

It seems more than likely that the 43-stop tour will be postponed for some time, but we'll update you if and when we learn more.

Oseary said he would be providing updates about "a new start date" for the tour.

