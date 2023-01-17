The great and mighty Madge a.k.a. Madonna, who has stubbornly refused to ever do a fully retrospective, greatest-hits tour, apparently has seen the light and decided her fans would like to see a greatest-hits tour. So it's happening, and she's calling it her Farewell Celebration Tour, and Bob the Drag Queen is touring with her.

Lending Madonna some "fun" cred while she again culturally appropriates and sports long braids and a gold prosthetic tooth in a new promo video, comedian Amy Schumer cracks wise and helps old Madge unveil her 40-years-of-Madonna greatest hits tour. Also, randomly, the video features a Truth or Dare-esque gathering around a dinner table that includes Judd Apatow, Jack Black, Lil Wayne, Bob The Drag Queen, Kate Berlant, Larry Owens, Meg Stalter, and Eric Andre.

In the video, SPOILER ALERT, Diplo dips his balls in a margarita and drinks it, and Madonna makes out with Jack Black.



Then we get around to the contrived part where Amy "dares" Madonna to do a greatest hits tour — which, as we know from the UK Sun two weeks ago, has been in the works for a little while now.

Here's the abridged version:

Anyway, this is Madonna's 12th world tour, it has 35 city stops, and it kicks off July 15 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC.

Ultimately, Madge will make her way back around the West Coast in the fall, hitting the Chase Center in San Francisco on October 4.

The Citi presale starts today at 2 p.m. local time (for each venue?) for Citi cardholders, and "legacy" members of Madonna's fan club get a presale that starts at noon today, with the regular on-sale date on Friday, January 20.

Fans who recall her Madame X tour back in late 2019 know that even at her advanced age, Madonna still likes to go on stage uncomfortably late, and in that tour, her nods to her older hits were few and far between — though she did do "Frozen" alongside a projection of her daughter Lourdes dancing.

