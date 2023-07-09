- Amid the windy weather this weekend, at least 12 people had to be rescued from choppy waters in and around San Francisco Saturday, including some adults and children kayaking near Oracle Park and kite surfers near Ocean Beach. No injuries were reported, but the National Weather Service for the San Francisco Bay asked people to consider land-based recreation. [KRON4]
THE @NWSBayArea HAS ISSUED A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR THE #SF BAY.— SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) July 8, 2023
CURRENTLY, WIND GUSTS ARE READING OVER 30 MPH AND GREATER.
PLEASE CONSIDER LAND-BASED RECREATIONAL ACTIVITIES TODAY.
12 PEOPLE HAVE BEEN RESCUED IN OUR COASTAL AREAS BY #SFFD AND @USCGNorCal TODAY- LUCKILY…
- On July 1, minimum wage officially went up in several Bay Area cities, including Fremont, Berkeley, Milpitas, Alameda, Emeryville, and San Francisco (where it rose from $16.99 to $18.07). Mercury News interviewed folks who minimum wage to find out if their lives will be any different.
- The cruise ship that’s been waiting to be cleared to leave SF’s Pier 27 after colliding with the dock Thursday morning has finally been approved for sailing and is set to depart Sunday, although the cruise up to Alaska has been shortened from 10 days to 7 days. Passengers had until 11 a.m. Sunday to decide if they wanted to go on the trip or stay behind. [ABC7]
- A 5-acre grass fire broke out in SF’s Crocker-Amazon neighborhood on Saturday afternoon, and around 40 firefighters were deployed to the scene located near Geneva Avenue and Moscow Street. As of 5:30 p.m., the fire department reported that the fire was contained and no structures were in danger, and luckily no reported injuries. [KRON4]
- Oakland saw several separate shootings over the weekeend, leaving at least five people injured. But the Oakland Police Department says it made in arrest in the fatal shooting of a flower delivery man last month. [Chronicle]
- Oakland police also say they shut down an illegal casino in Oakland’s Fruitvale neighborhood, arresting four and seizing three firearms, this week. [KPIX]
- A male pedestrian was left with life-threatening injuries on Saturday morning after being struck by someone on a scooter near Market and Fifth streets in downtown SF. [Chronicle]
- Palo Alto police arrested two people for fraud after allegedly trying to withdraw money from an unauthorized bank account, but when cornered by officers patrol cars, the suspects rammed two patrol cars trying to escape before being apprehended. [KTVU]
- Three small earthquakes rattled the Geysers in Sonoma County on Saturday night, as reported by the U.S. Geological Survey, with a series of a 3.1M, another 3.1M, and 3.5 striking between around 10 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. [Chronicle]
Image of McCovey Cove via Wikimedia/eric molina.