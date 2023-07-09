THE @NWSBayArea HAS ISSUED A SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY FOR THE #SF BAY.



CURRENTLY, WIND GUSTS ARE READING OVER 30 MPH AND GREATER.



PLEASE CONSIDER LAND-BASED RECREATIONAL ACTIVITIES TODAY.



12 PEOPLE HAVE BEEN RESCUED IN OUR COASTAL AREAS BY #SFFD AND @USCGNorCal TODAY- LUCKILY…