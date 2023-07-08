In a bizarre turn of events, women staying at a resort near Lake Tahoe last weekend reported that a prowler had entered their rooms and fondled their feet in the middle of the night.

Over the nights of July 2 and July 3, an intruder is believed to have entered ground-level hotel rooms at a resort in Stateline, Nevada, through unsecured exterior doors. Both nights, female guests reported waking up around 4:30 a.m. in their rooms to a person touching their feet. The intruder has then quickly left out of the rooms’ side doors, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities warned unsuspecting Tahoe residents and visitors to be on the lookout for this foot fondler. They also warned both permanent residents and guests to secure all exterior doors in their homes and rented rooms.

They shared that the location of these incidents was on the 180 block of Elks Point Road, which is home to the 4.5-star luxury resort Club Wyndham South Shore in Zephyr Cove, as SFGATE reported.

Club Wyndham South Shore via Google Street View.

The sheriff’s office didn’t share a description of the suspect, but they said they are actively investigating and appealed to the public to share any information.

Image via Unsplash/DANNY G.