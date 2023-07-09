An underground vault fire erupted from a manhole on the 2100 block of Pacific Avenue between Laguna Street and Buchanan Street on Saturday night, resulted in damage to an on-street vehicle and several nearby windows, according to the San Francisco Fire Department.

The explosion was reported around 8:20 p.m., as startled residents witnessed a manhole cover explode beneath a parked car, as ABC7 reported.

The force of the explosion caused significant damage to both the vehicle and the surrounding buildings’ windows. Authorities attributed the incident to an underground Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E) vault that spontaneously erupted.

PG&E's website shows what an underground vault looks like. It usually provides access to underground public utility equipment.

Capt. Jonathan Baxter, spokesperson for the San Francisco Fire Department, provided further details on the incident. He said that as a precautionary measure, the vault had been de-energized, and PG&E is set to conduct a thorough inspection to ensure its safety before re-energizing the line.

In the aftermath, residents have been advised to shelter in place, with authorities urging the public to steer clear of the affected area. A reported 391 customers in the vicinity lost electricity, as power lines were compromised due to the underground equipment failure.

No injuries were reported.

