- The Ruby Princess remains docked at Pier 27 as the Coast Guard and ship technicians determine her seaworthiness following yesterday's crash into the dock. The ship appeared dented, and the Coast Guard hadn't yet made its determination when the boat was scheduled to set sail on the next Alaska voyage with thousands of new passengers already on board yesterday. [KPIX]
- One Ruby Princess passenger who witnessed the Thursday morning collision noted that the ship was "spinning pretty quick" as it came in to dock. Another passenger says, "It was surreal and you could definitely feel it." [ABC 7]
- Goorin Bros., the SF haberdashery that opened in 1895, is closing its small Union Square shop next to Neiman Marcus at 111 Geary Street. This location opened in 2008, and the company maintains a much larger store on Stockton Street in North Beach. [Chronicle]
- There was a one-alarm fire at a residential building in SF's Excelsior neighborhood on Thursday afternoon, in an attic/roof area, which the SFFD deemed "accidental." [KRON4]
- A man found dead in a Healdsburg parking lot Monday morning after he had apparently had several altercations with people on the street has been identified as 41-year-old Abel Garza of Santa Rosa. [KRON4]
- A man whose body was discovered by another hiker on Sunday, July 2, on Eagle Peak in Modoc County has been identified as 44-year-old Ben Kiyoshi Nomura-Weingrow of Oakland. [East Bay Times]
- One day after police warned Oakland residents of an uptick in armed robberies at ATMs, two armed suspects reportedly robbed someone at a Citibank ATM on MacArthur Boulevard. [KRON4]
- A 53-year-old Tracy man faces federal criminal charges after he allegedly committed a cyber attack on a Discovery Bay wastewater treatment facility he formerly worked for in 2021. [East Bay Times]
