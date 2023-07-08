- A big rig truck crashed and caught on fire on eastbound I-580 near the Altamont Pass in Livermore around 5:30 a.m. Saturday morning, shutting down traffic in that direction. No injuries were reported, but the lane is shut down “indefinitely,” California Highway Patrol says. [KPIX]
- The social media account tracking Elon Musk's private jet in real time that was suspended from Twitter last year has moved to the new Twitter-like competitor, Meta’s Threads. The account handle @elonmusksjet made its first post this week and already has over 21,000 followers as of Saturday morning. [Reuters]
- The Sacramento man accused of getting into a knife fight and nearly fatally stabbing another man at a soccer game at Levi’s Stadium last Saturday appeared in court Friday for the first time. The man, 29-year-old Alejandro Garcia-Villanueva, faces three counts of assault with a deadly weapon. [ABC7]
- California House representative Adam Schiff, who recently faced a censure from the House Republicans as he guns for Diane Feinstein’s Senate seat, announced that he raised an eye-popping $8.1 million this quarter. [Politico]
- San Jose Police arrested a man in connection with the theft of approximately $139,000 worth of designer sunglasses from stores across the Bay Area, including Alameda, Contra Costa, San Mateo and potentially Santa Cruz, officials said Friday. [Chronicle]
- Gov. Gavin Newsom said he won’t request that the state Supreme Court block parole for Charles Manson follower Leslie Van Houten, now in her 70s, clearing the way for her release after serving 53 years in prison for her involvement in the infamous Manson family murders in 1969. [ABC7]
- Authorities are investigating after a plane carrying 6 people from Las Vegas to Southern California crashed in Riverside County early Saturday morning, leaving no survivors. [KTVU]
