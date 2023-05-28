- The most stolen car in San Francisco — Hondas — saw a decrease in the total annual number of thefts last year, while Hyundais and Kias saw dramatic rises in the same time, as the Chronicle’s data team found. Dive into the numbers and read about the factors here.
- The largest property and casualty insurer in California as of 2021, State Farm, announced it would be discontinuing home, business, and casualty insurance policies in the state due to wildfire risks and increasing construction costs. As a result, State Farm will no longer provide issue any new coverage in these areas starting Saturday. [KRON4]
- At least three westbound lanes of the Bay Bridge near Treasure Island were blocked for several hours on Saturday afternoon following a crash involving multiple vehicles, according to the California Highway Patrol. CHP said traffic was backed up to Emeryville — and that the crash may have been connected to a pursuit. [KPIX]
- President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy have tentatively reached an agreement to raise the nation's legal debt ceiling (the limit on the amount of debt the U.S. government can accumulate, crucial to avoid a potential default on financial obligations). Now the can is kicked to Congress, which must approve spending cuts to prevent a disastrous default within the next few days. [Associated Press]
- A man has been convicted in the killing of a father and attempted shooting of his two daughters while they were camping in a Southern California state park in 2018. On Friday, Anthony Rauda, the man dubbed “the Malibu Sniper,” was found guilty by a jury of second-degree murder in the death of the Irvine father and attempted murder in the attack on the toddler girls. [SFGate]
- The 626 Night Market, a traveling market event inspired by Asian open-air markets that started in L.A., is at the Alameda County Fairgrounds this weekend. It’s got diverse vendors who feature Asian and fusion-inspired food offerings. [ABC7 / Website]
- Several shootings across the East Bay on Saturday and Friday nights killed three people and injured three more in less than 24 hours, according to authorities. [ABC7]
- A COVID outbreak among Vallejo city officials will shut down City Hall and delay services next week, so plan ahead and be careful. [KTVU]
Image via Unsplash/Patrick.