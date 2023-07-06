Oakland police announced Thursday that an arrest has been made in the June 21 fatal shooting of Brazilian flower delivery man Matheus Gaidos in Oakland's Koreatown.

The Oakland Police Department said that 22-year-old Eric Loc Elvira, previously identified as the sole suspect in the case, is now in custody after an arrest in Chicago. Loc Elvira had already been charged with murder by the Alameda County DA's Office, as Hoodline previously reported.

In a release, the OPD credits the "tireless and collaborative efforts of OPD Homicide investigators and the US Marshals," saying that Loc Elvira was "safely taken into custody." No details have been shared about how they traced the suspect to Chicago, but the Mercury News previously reported that he was identified both by a former employer and by "electronic data" tying him to the crime.

The shocking, seemingly random shooting happened in broad daylight on June 21 on the 400 block of 26th Street near Telegraph Avenue. Gaidos, a 27-year-old immigrant from Brazil, was in the midst of making a flower delivery when he allegedly made the innocent remark "nice dog" to the passing suspect, who was walking a dog with a companion. Both were considered persons of interest, and the OPD released their photos to the public on June 27.

The comment led to some sort of altercation, police say, and Gaidos was shot.

Gaidos's family traveled from Brazil to Oakland and have been speaking out about the crime to the media, noting, tragically, that Gaidos had left Brazil five years ago to find work here because of street violence in his own city.

"It's hard to forgive something that happened like that," said his father Antonio Gaidos through an interpreter, speaking to KTVU last week. "We want justice, just don't want to see this happening with somebody else."

Two of Gaidos's friends from Brazil, Dario Pacheco and Guilherme Silva, who also work as delivery drivers in the East Bay and came here to escape violence in Brazil, told KTVU last week, "It could be us. Could be another friend. Now, we don't think we're safe outside."

