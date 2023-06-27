- Oakland police have released two "person of interest" photos in connection with the fatal shooting of a flower delivery guy last week, and a $10,000 reward is being offered for information. The death of 27-year-old Matheus Gaidos, who escaped street violence in Brazil to move here, has been well covered on local TV news, and he was shot in Oakland's Koreatown last Wednesday after talking to a man walking a dog. [KTVU]
OPD is releasing these pictures in hopes the community can help identify these individuals who were walking in the area prior to the homicide of Matheus Gaidos.— Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) June 27, 2023
The shooting occurred on 6-21-23, in the 400 block of 26th Street.
More in the link:https://t.co/zUzIsqeSKr pic.twitter.com/bd0lAYtPbc
- The FDA's crackdown on vaping products has largely been a failure, and there are now thousands more on the market than there were a few years ago. A flood of unauthorized products being made in China and peddled by under-the-radar importers have hit the U.S. market, and teens are still buying pink-lemonade-flavored vapes. [Associated Press]
- The Supreme Court issued several big, end-of-term decisions today, including one relating to state legislatures' ability to unilaterally control how elections are done. The court also decided 7-2 that threatening speech, or speech perceived as such, may be protected by the First Amendment if the prosecution proves that the threat was intended and the speaker was aware of its effect. [New York Times]
- Cal/OSHA has now cited two employees at the Half Moon Bay farms where mass-shooter Chunli Zhao (allegedly) carried out his shootin in January. [KRON4]
- According to a new report, hate crimes were up 20% last year in California compared to 2021. [Associated Press]
- The human remains found last week at Southern California's Mount Baldy have been confirmed to be those of 65-year-old actor Julian Sands, who had gone missing while hiking in the area in January. [KRON4]
- Fifth Third Bank, which is based in Cincinnati but opened a San Francisco office in 2019, has declared it is halting all new lending for office real estate nationwide. [SF Business Times]
- San Francisco-based podcast and radio app Stitcher is being discontinued, as its owner, Sirius XM, wants to encourage people to listen to podcasts on their app. [Chronicle]
- Former SF Giants player Brandon Belt, who spent 12 seasons with the team, is facing off against the Giants for the first time as a Toronto Blue Jays player, in a series that kicked off Tuesday. [Bay Area News Group]