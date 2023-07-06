- Police in San Francisco are on the hunt for a female suspect who allegedly shoved a 63-year-old woman to the ground in the Bayview District Monday — and the woman died from her injuries Wednesday. A good Samaritan who came to the woman's aid, an auto mechanic named Braulio Reyes, says he checked the woman's pulse and helped her husband call 911. [Chronicle / ABC 7]
- The bad news for tourism: Two more conferences have canceled for 2024 at the Moscone Center, including the anunual Red Hat Summit and Meta's Business Group Summit. The good news: SF Travel says that scheduled conference activity looks to be 90% of normal... in 2028. [SF Business Times]
- A two-year-old girl was struck and killed by a woman's car in Vallejo on Wednesday as she was trying to back out of her driveway. [KRON4]
- Wednesday afternoon's vegetation fire in Napa may have been caused by fireworks. [KPIX]
- For the second year in a row, Oakland police reportedly issued zero citations for illegal fireworks during a very busy July 4th night. [ABC 7]
- Authorities say there was more than 8,500 pounds of trash left on Lake Tahoe beaches over the July 4th holiday. [ABC 7]
- After going live at 7 p.m. EDT Wednesday, 12 hours ahead of schedule, Meta's new Twitter rival Threads allegedly saw 10 million signups in the first hours after it launched, according to Mark Zuckerberg. [KPIX]
- Former Journey guitarist and founding member of the band George Tickner has died at age 76. [Chronicle]
- Though it remains unofficial, Wednesday saw the third straight day of record-breaking global average temperature, beating Tuesday's record. [KPIX]
