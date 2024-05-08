Concord resident Javier Antonio Ramirez was sentenced in federal court this week in a sordid case involving underage girls, fentanyl use, fentanyl overdoses, coercive sex, and child porn.

Ramirez, 29, was charged in February 2023 following a criminal complaint that alleged that Ramirez both supplied fentanyl to and engaged in sexual activity with a minor, and was in receipt of child porn. Ramirez, who uses they/them pronouns and is reportedly receiving gender-affirming treatment, per the Chronicle, used social media to find minor girls and persuade them to engage in sexual acts.

According to federal prosecutors, Ramirez would occasionally record video of these sex acts. And much of this activity occurred under the influences of substances Ramirez provided.

"Ramirez admitted that the first step of the pattern of coercion began with Ramirez supplying narcotics to girls, who were all under the age of 18 years old," prosecutors say in a release. "Ramirez provided narcotics, including cocaine and fentanyl, to these victims at discounted prices or even for free in exchange for sexual acts."

The victims, who were 16 and 17 years old, were reportedly being given these drugs for the first time, and there were near deadly consequences.

"Over time, Ramirez watched each identified victim overdose multiple times and yet continued to supply more fentanyl to the victims, all while sexually exploiting them," prosecutors say. Per the Chronicle, Ramirez employed Narcan in each case to revive victims, and then continued giving them fentanyl.

The investigation into Ramirez seems to have begun after one victim overdosed while at school — an unnamed high school in Contra Costa County. Investigators found that Ramirez had taken the girl to San Francisco the night before to buy the drug.

Prosecutors said that, upon his arrest, investigators found dozens of images and video on Ramirez's phone, including a nine-minute video featuring a child between the ages of 6 and 8 being exploited by an unidentified male.

Ramirez pleaded guilty to one count of coercion and enticement of a minor, and one count of receipt of child pornography. In the plea agreement, Ramirez admitted "having almost 100 videos and images of child pornography, including of prepubescent minors and toddlers."

They were sentenced this week to 20 years in prison, in addition to 15 years of supervised release.

"Javier Ramirez’s conduct is every parent’s nightmare,” said U.S. Attorney Ismail J. Ramsey in a statement. "That Ramirez introduced minors to fentanyl, a lethal drug, to assist in coercing and exploiting them and then watched those minors overdose repeatedly, only makes matters worse. Let this sentence serve as a reminder that this Office will take all steps available to hold accountable those who prey on and exploit our youth."

Special Agent in Charge Tatum King added, "This verdict underscores [Homeland Security Investigations]’s unwavering commitment to protect the innocent and hold perpetrators of such despicable crimes fully accountable under the law."

The investigation was assisted by the Contra Costa Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, the Lafayette Police Department, and the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Office.