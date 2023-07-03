- You may have thought, with the sunny weather this past weekend, that you might actually get to see fireworks without fog on Tuesday, but no dice. Like clockwork, Karl will be moving in by Tuesday evening just in time to make the Fisherman's Wharf fireworks display more of a flashing light show. [Chronicle]
- The former Harvey's space in the Castro will be coming back to life next year as a yet-to-be-named bar and nightclub (with food). The new ownership team have all been managers and coworkers at Beaux for the last decade. [Hoodline]
- A lanes of eastbound I-80 in Richmond were closed Sunday night following an injury accident involving a flipped-over SUV. [KRON4]
- A Whole Foods in Dublin had to be evacuated Sunday due to a gas leak. [KRON4]
- A major backup in the processing of new and renewed U.S. passports is causing much stress for summer travelers who haven't received theirs yet — and the State Department is receiving a record half-million applications per week. [Associated Press]
- There's another Taylor Swift course being taught at Stanford this fall, and it's a student-initiated course being taught by a sophomore and lifelong Swiftie. [Bay Area News Group]
- They're still waiting on that corpse flower to bloom at the SF Conservatory of Flowers. [KPIX]
- The grizzly bear at the San Francisco Zoo took a dip in his pond on Sunday to cool off, and the zoo posted video. [SFZoo/Twitter]