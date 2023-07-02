Want to see Shannon and the Clams, Cherry Glazerr, Y La Bamba, and Sheila E. and the E-Train — for free? Now you can.

Organizers announced this week that the free outdoor concert series held at Jerry Garcia Amphitheater in SF's McLaren Park is returning for its third year — with an extra show for even more chances to see local musicians and performers.

The series, known as “Due South,” is produced by the San Francisco Parks Alliance and Noise Pop, in partnership with the SF Recreation and Park Department. It was resurrected last year after a two-year pandemic hiatus, according the SF Standard, for a three-show series.

This year, the organizers are expanding the series with a fourth show. The concerts will run once a month on Saturday afternoons starting at the end of July, and Oakland’s own garage punk band Shannon and the Clams kicking things off onstage Saturday, July 29, with local rhythmic musician James Wavey opening, according to the organizers' website.

August 26’s lineup will feature L.A.-based indie rock band Cherry Glazerr, rock duo Momma, and Oakland-based multi-genre afro-futurist artist King Isis, per SFGATE.

September 16 will have performances from Portland-based Latin experimental group Y La Bamba, local solo artist Marinero, and SF-based Loco Bloco, an Afro-Latino performance group throughout the day.

And to round it off, October 7 will have Bay Area-based Grammy-nominated R&B group Sheila E. and the E-Train, plus Satya, Oakland-based soul and R&B musician.

The event will be free and take place each Saturday from 2 to 6 p.m. RSVPs are reportedly encouraged, and you can also upgrade for better seating with proceeds going to support SF parks. Plus, you’ll be able to grab food from local food trucks and vendors.

As the Stern Grove Festival draws to a close at the end of the summer, the McLaren Park shows are just beginning.

Image via SF Parks Alliance.