Two male suspects are in SFPD custody on suspicion of a raft of charges including armed robbery, assault, attempted murder, and car theft, following a crime spree that spanned 10 days in May.

Police say the spree began with an armed robbery in the Inner Parkside neighborhood on May 11. According to a release, two suspects brandished a gun and stole a necklace from a female victim on the 2300 block of 20th Avenue, and then fled the scene in a getaway car.

The second incident happened early in the morning on May 22, when an apparent robbery attempt went wrong near Civic Center. In that incident, two men were shot and injured outside the Burton Federal Building on Golden Gate Avenue, and arriving officers found that there had been an attempted robbery in progress.

One witness at the time suggested bullets had come from a car and that a group of people had been fired on. This all happened just before 5 a.m.

SFPD investigators believed they have evidence connecting the same two suspects to both crimes: 34-year-old Joseph Tagoilelagi and 35-year-old Bryant Gray. Both men were arrested on June 15, on the 1300 block of Creekside Drive in Walnut Creek. At the time, officers said the suspects were in possession of a stolen vehicle.

Shortly after the arrest, officers served a search warrant on the 100 block of Monitor Pass Way in Antioch, where they say they also found evidence linked to the crimes.

Tagoilelagi was booked into SF County Jail for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, carrying a concealed firearm, unlawful taking of a vehicle, attempted murder, attempted robbery, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, and conspiracy.

Gray was booked on the same charges.

The investigation remains open, and if you have any information on these incidents, you’re asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444, or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with “SFPD.” Tipsters can remain anonymous.

Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images