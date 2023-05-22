There was a shooting early Monday outside the Philip Burton Federal Building on Golden Gate Avenue that left two people injured, according to the SFPD.

The shooting happened just before 5 a.m. near the intersection of Larkin and Golden Gate, and police say they arrived on the scene to find two individuals shot, per the Chronicle. Both were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Several neighbors or witnesses to the shooting took to Twitter, describing "high-powered weapons" and "bullets flying everywhere."

One witness suggested that the bullets came from a car which fired into a group of people or "crowd" at the corner.

This open Drug Market on Golden Gate next to San Francisco Federal Building has already been dangerous as I was walking someone drove up and open fire on the crowd there are multiple casualties pic.twitter.com/r7qdDIrFtF — jj smith (@war24182236) May 22, 2023



No arrests have been made, and the SFPD is asking anyone with information or anyone who witnessed the shooting to call their tip line at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and start the message with SFPD. All tips can be made anonymously.