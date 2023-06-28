A male victim was shot Tuesday afternoon in the vicinity of the Potrero Terrace housing project, and as he drove himself to the hospital, he had an unfortunate encounter with police.

The shooting happened sometime just after 4 p.m. Tuesday in the area of 25th and Connecticut streets. As KRON4 reports, the victim decided to drive himself to the hospital, and he allegedly then crashed into some SFPD officers at Coral Road and Carolina Street at 4:13 p.m.

It's unclear if the officers were in a police car at the time, but reportedly no one was injured in the crash.

The victim informed police that he had been shot, and they then followed him to Zuckerberg SF General Hospital.

The victim's injuries were apparently not life-threatening, and he is expected to survive.

Anyone with information about the shooting incident at 25th and Connecticut is asked to call the SFPD tip line at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with “SFPD.”

Photo: Google Street View