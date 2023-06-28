- It's time for nightly fireworks again! I think I already heard a few go off last night, and once again some Bay Area towns will see those "safe and sane" fireworks vendors out while plenty of unsafe and insane fireworks remain apparently very easy to get. [KRON4]
- The 130-unit affordable-housing complex at 681 Florida Street just opened last week, on the site of the famed alternative arts warehouse space known as CELLspace. The ground floor will be home to the Indigenous Peoples Cultural Arts Healing Center, which opens in January 2024. [Chronicle]
- SF City Attorney David Chiu announced Tuesday that all companies that were implicated in the Mohammed Nuru bribing scandal have been officially barred from doing business with the city. [NBC Bay Area]
- The SFMTA has just been awarded a $30 million grant from the Department of Transportation in support of the electric vehicle transition, which will be used to modernize electric bus facilities and yards, and add 18 EV charging stations. [KRON4]
- A young female suspect is being sought in connection with multiple bank robberies Monday in Brentwood and Antioch. [KRON4]
- A community meeting was packed Tuesday night in Santa Rosa where police and violence prevention groups were discussing recent youth gang violence in the city. [KTVU]
- Two 15-year-old boys have been killed in Santa Rosa in the last month, and the suspect in one of the killings is 14 years old. [KRON4]
- The Chronicle has just done a retro-profile on Mustards, Cindy Pawlcyn's stalwart Napa Valley bistro which "hasn't changed in 40 years." [Chronicle]
- A Delta Airlines jet made what could have been a rough landing — but it was reportedly very smooth! — at Charlotte Douglas International Airport this morning after the plane's front landing gear failed to deploy. [ABC 7]