- Mayor London Breed spoke for the first time on Tuesday about the shootout near Fisherman's Wharf and ensuing rolling gun battle on the Embarcadero on Sunday. "I just want to make sure people understand, this was a very isolated, kind of targeted incident," Breed said. [ABC 7]
- A few more details have emerged about the shootout, and we have a suspect name. The man arrested, who remains hospitalized with serious injuries, has been identified as 33-year-old Lee Haywood of Pittsburg, and he reportedly had an outstanding warrant in Antioch. [KPIX]
- The SFMTA is hosting its first Muni Safe Day Out event today. Muni staff will be out at bus stops passing out palm cards and discussing safety with riders, and how to report harassment. [KRON4]
- Bay Area allergy sufferers have been enduring their worst allergy season in years after this winter's wet weather. [KPIX]
- There was a peace rally Tuesday night on 24th Street in San Francisco in commemoration of the victims of the June 9 shooting that injured nine people. [KTVU]
- NASA's Juno spacecraft has captured an image of what appears to be ghostly green lightning inside of a storm vortex on Jupiter, near the planet's north pole. [ABC 7]
- A battle over LGBTQ issues took place outside the headquarters of the Glendale Unified School District in the Los Angeles area Tuesday night, with supporters and opponents shouting about whether kids should be taught about the fact that same-sex relationships exist. [Bay Area News Group]
Photo: James Butterly