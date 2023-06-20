- A new large study from UCSF Benioff Homelessness and Housing Initiative finds that the vast majority of homeless Californians became homeless after losing their housing within the state, and most of these people are over 50, and disproportionately Black. Federal homelessness policies are a new target of conservatives, but on a state level, the study found that California homelessness was driven more by high housing costs and lack of available low-income housing units. [Chronicle]
- SFMOMA will have a free admission day this Saturday, June 24, in a celebration for Pride Weekend. It’s technically called a Free Community Day, and the museum’s Saturday hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. [Examiner]
- The glib and tech money-funded “That’s Fentalyfe” ad campaign is expanding to more neighborhoods and buying a round of digital ads. The new ads will appear in the Richmond and Mission Districts, plus $50,000 in new digital ads, because the political action committee TogetherSF Action has unlimited tech billionaire money and no real need to ever show any results with their attention-grabbing tactics. [SFGate]
- Outside Lands announced their afterparty-style Night Shows for this year’s festival, and these are shows at local venues including DJ sets by Trixie Mattel and…. Shaquille O’Neal? [Bay Area News Group]
- The Mission District foster youth nonprofit SF CASA suffered a burglary, and was ransacked of much computer equipment and an “almost-new guitar.” [Mission Local]
- A huge catalytic converter theft ring bust in Oakland netted nearly 250 allegedly stolen catalytic converters and about $260,000 in cash. [Chronicle]
